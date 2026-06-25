At least 32 dead, 700 injured in Venezuelan earthquakes: acting president

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people gathering in an open space after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, June 24, 2026. Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela in quick succession on Wednesday evening, both causing strong tremors in the capital of Caracas. (Photo: Xinhua)

At least 32 people were killed and more than 700 injured after two powerful earthquakes jolted Venezuela late Wednesday, the country's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said in an official update early Thursday.Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed."La Guaira state is a true tragedy," Rodriguez said on Venezuelan state television.The preliminary toll of 32 deaths and 700 injuries did not include La Guaira state, as connectivity problems are currently affecting the area, she said.