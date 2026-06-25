外交部：两名日本人因违反中国法律被中方主管部门依法拘留

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

外交部发言人郭嘉昆主持6月24日例行记者会。会上有记者提问称，5月下旬，在中国辽宁省大连的一家日本大型电机企业内，两名日本男性员工被中国当局拘留。请问此举跟中国加强出口管制的稀土相关物品有关系吗？Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun presided over a regular press conference on June 24. During the conference, a reporter asked: In late May, two Japanese male employees of a major Japanese electrical machinery company in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, were detained by Chinese authorities. Is this related to China’s tightening of export controls on rare earth-related items?郭嘉昆表示，据了解，两名日本人因违反中国法律被中方主管部门依法拘留。中方已向日方通报了有关个案情况。我想强调的是日方应教育提醒在华日本公民和企业遵守中国法律法规。Guo Jiakun said that, according to available information, the two Japanese nationals were detained by the competent Chinese authorities in accordance with the law for violating Chinese laws. The Chinese side has informed the Japanese side of the relevant details of the case. I would like to emphasize that Japan should educate and remind its citizens and companies in China to abide by Chinese laws and regulations.