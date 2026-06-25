Former Japanese PM Hatoyama calls on Takaichi to correct Taiwan-related remarks, apologize

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama on Thursday called on current Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to immediately correct her erroneous remarks concerning Taiwan and apologize.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Jeju Forum 2026 held in Jeju, South Korea, Hatoyama, also president of the East Asian Community Institute, said that the Japanese government should not support "Taiwan independence."



He noted that in the 1972 Japan-China Joint Statement, Japan recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.



"It is understandable that the Chinese government feels angry over such remarks. The Japanese government should inform China that it will uphold the Japan-China Joint Statement, especially the position of not supporting 'Taiwan independence,'" he added.



The Jeju Forum was launched in 2001 under the theme of peace and prosperity. The 21st edition of the forum is being held on South Korea's Jeju Island from June 24 to 26.

