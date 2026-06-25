State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company releases 10 measures for implementing 'Three Services' initiative in 2026 under 'Electric Warmth Current' program

On June 23, State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company held a launch event for its ten measures aimed at implementing the "Three Services" initiative in 2026 under the "Electric Warmth Current" program. These ten measures focus on ten key areas, including residential electricity safety, services for major projects, and green and low-carbon development.



Currently, the Suzhou Municipal Party Committee and People's Government have deployed the "Suzhou City 'Three Services' Special Action Plan" to empower the city's high-quality economic development with precise and efficient services. To achieve a unified approach between reliable power supply and warm service, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power has upgraded its "Electric Warmth Current" brand this year, deepening its service concept, improving its system, and upgrading its actions. State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company integrates the "Electric Warmth Current" brand practice with the requirements of the "Three Services" program, releasing ten measures to fully guarantee energy security, optimize the business environment, improve people's well-being, and promote green transformation.



In serving businesses, the company will continue to provide streamlined services including business registration, modification, cancellation, power supply, and project commencement, while accelerating grid optimization in key areas and improving power supply quality. At the same time, it will standardize green electricity and green certificate services, utilize AI-powered models for user carbon efficiency diagnostics, and leverage its one-stop carbon neutrality and inclusive service center to support businesses' green and low-carbon transformation.



In serving projects, the company will strengthen local power supply capacity and deploy high-voltage expansion projects for key provincial and municipal projects as needed. The company will also implement "contractual" and "project management" service mechanisms for major projects, providing dedicated services for each project. Finally, it will innovate and promote a "tiered power supply" service model to help businesses swiftly enter the production phase.



In its efforts aimed at serving industrial parks and grassroots communities, the company has implemented a "one-community-one-strategy" approach to address single-power supply hazards in 22 high-rise residential communities throughout the city, promote dual-power supply upgrades in first and second-class high-rise residential communities, carry out distribution network optimization and improvement, and specifically address the issue of power facilities obstructing roads to ensure public safety.



State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company also proposed to expand the "shared QR code" electricity usage model to rural areas and to focus on caring for workers in new employment forms by regularly holding care and support activities.



The "State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company 2025 Social Responsibility Report" was also released at the event. The report includes over 17,000 words, 161 key performance indicators, 31 thematic images, and 20 typical cases, and provides a comprehensive presentation of the company's practical achievements in maximizing economic, social, and environmental value.





