美英法德对中方在台湾岛以东海域活动表示“担忧”，外交部驳斥

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

外交部发言人郭嘉昆主持6月25日例行记者会。会上有记者提问，据报道，美国、英国、法国、德国发表声明，对中方近期在台湾岛以东海域的活动表示"担忧"，声称中方相关行动不利于地区稳定。请问中方对此有何回应？On June 25, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun hosted a regular press conference. A journalist asked that according to reports, the US, UK, France and Germany issued statements, expressing concern over China’s activities east of Taiwan island and claiming that the relevant Chinese activities are not conducive to regional stability. What is China’s response?郭嘉昆表示，根据中国国内法和包括《联合国海洋法公约》在内的国际法，中国在台湾岛以东海域拥有专属经济区和大陆架，中方有关部门在该海域开展相关执法巡查活动，是依法行使管辖权、维护地区稳定和海上秩序的正当举措，也是针对日本、菲律宾操弄“划界”议题、侵害中方海洋权益的必要行动。有关国家应尊重中方主权、领土完整和海洋权益，停止混淆是非、颠倒黑白，有关机构不应发表与身份不符的言论。Guo Jiakun said that according to China’s domestic laws and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the waters east of Taiwan island. The law enforcement patrols carried out by relevant Chinese authorities in these waters are a legitimate measure to exercise jurisdiction in accordance with the law and safeguard regional stability as well as maritime order. They are also a necessary response to Japan and the Philippines’ manipulation of maritime delimitation issues and infringement upon China’s maritime rights and interests, Guo said.Relevant countries should respect China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests, stop confusing right and wrong and reversing black and white, and relevant institutions should refrain from making remarks that are inconsistent with their roles, Guo said.郭嘉昆指出，民进党当局对日本、菲律宾侵权行径装聋作哑、视而不见，却拉拢贴靠外部势力，对中央政府维权行动大肆攻击抹黑，鼓噪“台独”分裂谬论。这再次暴露出民进党当局冥顽不化的“台独”本性和背叛中华民族整体利益的丑恶嘴脸，必将遭到两岸同胞的唾弃和历史的清算。Guo pointed that, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have turned a deaf ear and a blind eye to the infringements committed by Japan and the Philippines, yet have chosen to collude with external forces to attack and smear the central government’s legitimate actions to safeguard China’s rights while hyping up the fallacy of “Taiwan independence.” This once again exposes the DPP authorities’ obstinate “Taiwan independence” secession nature and their ugly betrayal of the overall interests of the Chinese nation. Such actions are bound to be rejected by compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits and face the judgment of history.