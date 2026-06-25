Africa’s electric two-wheeler boom fuels new wave of China-Africa green mobility cooperation

Consumers in Ghana test ride the TK90 electric motorcycle. Photo: Courtesy of TAILG

Africa's massive two-wheeler market is undergoing a rapid green transformation. Once dominated by costly fuel-powered motorcycles, the continent is rapidly embracing affordable, smart electric bikes. As African countries accelerate green transportation upgrades, China's complete industrial ecosystem, covering vehicle supply, battery swap infrastructure and capital investment, has become a core driver powering a new chapter of win-win China-Africa electric mobility cooperation.An industry insider long engaged in Africa's electric vehicle sector told the Global Times that while fuel-powered motorcycles still dominate the roads across Africa, the shift from gasoline motorbikes to electric models has become an irreversible trend. Many African countries have rolled out policies to phase out fuel motorcycles."Demand for electric motorbikes is especially strong among freight delivery and takeout couriers, mainly because electricity costs far less than gasoline. Major Chinese brands have opened retail stores across Africa for local buyers to select vehicles," he said.Chinese electric bike maker TAILG told the Global Times that the company has partnered with Ghanaian battery-swapping operator Kofa to develop the TK90 electric motorcycle tailored exclusively for the African market. Thanks to its swappable lithium battery, the model cuts operating costs by 30 percent and has gradually entered markets including Kenya and Tanzania.In addition, TAILG is developing a solar-powered three-wheeler with over 25 percent power generation efficiency. The brand is also testing solar panels on outdoor battery swap cabinets in Africa to deliver cleaner and low-carbon transport solutions, the company said.Beyond manufacturing and infrastructure, China-Africa electric mobility cooperation has expanded further into financial and capital investment.African electric vehicle (EV) mobility platform Spiro announced on Monday that it has secured $55 million in additional backing from Chinese investor NewTrails Capital to expand electric mobility and energy infrastructure across Africa."The fund will help our expansion and support the densification of our swap network across our seven existing markets, as well as new markets including Malawi, Ethiopia and Mali," Spiro Founder Gagan Gupta told the Global Times in a written reply on Thursday.Spiro is a leading electric mobility provider in Africa, running one of the continent's largest battery-swapping networks for electric two-wheelers. To date, the company operates over 100,000 electric motorcycles and more than 2,500 battery swap stations, having fulfilled over 30 million battery swaps. It aims to offer a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional fuel-powered transportation across Africa.Economics underpins this structural turning point."Africa spends close to $150 billion a year importing fuel. Many countries are almost entirely dependent on imports and financing a petrol bike often means 40-60 percent interest because lenders can't track the asset. Against that, an electric bike costs less upfront and cuts total cost of ownership by 20-40 percent, saving a rider one to two dollars a day," Gupta said.Zhang Tailun, who has long tracked China-Africa industrial cooperation, told the Global Times that Africa is home to 30 million to 40 million motorcycles, of which 98 to 99 percent are gasoline-powered."As the massive existing fleet is gradually upgraded to electric models, this will unlock enormous market potential," Zhang said.Moving beyond the traditional product-export model, Chinese industrial chains are increasingly taking root locally in Africa.Gupta noted that deep supply chain cooperation with Chinese partners has already taken shape across the continent."We adopted Chinese battery technology early on because it meets our demands for both cost competitiveness and driving range. Today, we work closely with Chinese suppliers and transfer technical expertise to local African teams, which now independently assemble key vehicle parts" Gupta said. "Localization is concrete and advancing rapidly. We are in active discussions with Chinese partners to relocate production operations to Africa and jointly build local manufacturing capacity."In terms of battery technology, two cell manufacturers are planning to build battery production plants on the African continent, supporting Spiro's goal of localizing most core vehicle components by next year, Gupta noted.China has the world's largest and most mature electric two-wheeler industrial chain. Chinese electric motorcycles are highly cost effective, include advanced functions, with proven global operation experience, making them highly competitive in emerging markets, Zhang Xiang, a visiting professor of Zhengzhou-based Huanghe Science and Technology University in Central China's Henan Province, told the Global Times."Home to a large population with robust travel demand, Africa sees electric two-wheelers emerge as the mainstream mobility solution. This creates vast untapped market potential and broad opportunities for Chinese brands to deepen local cooperation in green mobility," Zhang said.Beyond two wheelers, the electrification of passenger cars is also advancing rapidly across Africa.A Chinese company engaged in agricultural projects in Ethiopia told the Global Times that local fuel prices have risen sharply over the past two years, driving strong domestic demand for imported EVs. Therefore, the company has launched a new business exporting cost-effective Chinese EVs."We have built strong local distribution channels through long-term partnerships with coffee plantation owners, encouraging local farmers to become EV dealers and earn extra income," a company representative told the Global Times.African policies are also laying a solid foundation for the ongoing electric mobility transition.According to the Financial Times, Kenya now plans to waive import duties on EVs. Ethiopia, which generates more than 90 percent of its electricity from hydropower, banned the import of internal combustion engine vehicles in 2024. According to the Ethiopian transport ministry, more than 115,000 EVs are now running on local roads. Rwanda also banned the registration of new combustion engine moto-taxis in its capital Kigali starting from January 2025, driving a 28 percent year-on-year increase in local EV sales."For Chinese companies, the biggest opportunity here is not simply selling products, but participating in local infrastructure construction and building sustainable local supply chains. Africa is the next frontier for clean-tech financing and sustainable industrialization," Gupta said.