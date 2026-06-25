Rubio says US intends to build constructive dialogue, agreements with Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the United States held in Manama on Thursday that the United States intends to build constructive dialogue and seek new agreements with Iran.



Rubio stressed that Washington wants to ensure that any decision under an agreement with Iran will take into account the interests of its allies and partners in the Gulf.



The US secretary of state also rejected the idea that the Strait of Hormuz belongs to any country, saying that imposing tolls in Hormuz would be unacceptable.



For his part, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani called on Iran to fulfill its obligations, stressing that the security of the Gulf countries cannot be divided.



Al Zayani welcomed the efforts that led to the cessation of hostilities and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, saying the Gulf countries look forward to a new chapter for the region based on sovereignty and respect for the law.



He also welcomed Oman's announcement regarding the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

