Rubio says US to brief Gulf states on all steps in Iran talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday in Manama, Bahrain, that the United States will establish a communication system to keep Gulf countries informed of all steps in its negotiations with Iran.



Rubio made the remarks to reporters after attending the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the United States.



He said Gulf countries have concerns over the US-Iran talks and want to be informed of every step of the negotiations.



"We will not be making any decisions or commitments that in any way undermine the prosperity, stability, or security of our Gulf partners, so every step of the way we will create a system where we are always in communication with them," Rubio told the media.



Rubio also said the two sides did not discuss at the meeting the issue of funds for Iran's reconstruction and economic development.



Under a memorandum of understanding previously reached between the United States and Iran, Washington, along with its regional partners, committed to developing a definitive, mutually agreed-upon plan for Iran's reconstruction and economic development by providing at least 300 billion US dollars.



Earlier in the day, Rubio said at the meeting that the United States intends to build constructive dialogue and seek new agreements with Iran.



He also stressed that Washington wants to ensure that any decision under an agreement with Iran will take into account the interests of its allies and partners in the Gulf.



Rubio has visited the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain since Tuesday.

