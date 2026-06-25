Africa CDC urges sustained vigilance, solidarity following imported Ebola case in France

The diagnosis of an imported Bundibugyo Ebola virus case in France reinforces the vital need to maintain sustained vigilance, strengthen surveillance, and enhance international solidarity, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said.



The imported case involves a health worker who had recently supported the ongoing Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from May 19 to June 19.



He left the DRC "in good health" and traveled to France before developing mild symptoms and seeking medical care. Laboratory testing confirmed infection with the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, the Africa CDC said in a press statement issued Wednesday.



The African Union's specialized public health agency said the health worker left the DRC symptom-free and met every travel requirement in force at the time.



The agency highlighted the strengthened surveillance, entry and exit screening, and border health measures implemented by DRC authorities as part of the Ebola response, including at key points of entry and departure, airports in affected areas, and major transit hubs.



The incident came as the continued Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak expanded in the DRC and Uganda.



The DRC has reported 1,118 confirmed cases and 291 deaths, with a case fatality rate of about 26 percent. Some 408 patients are currently receiving care, while a total of 122 patients have recovered from the viral disease, according to the latest update released by the DRC's health authorities on Wednesday.



The other affected country, Uganda, which borders the DRC's Ituri Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, has reported 20 cases and two deaths, according to the Ugandan health ministry.



Highlighting that health workers are carrying the heaviest burden in the continued Ebola outbreak, the Africa CDC commended the affected health worker for "standing with affected communities with courage and dedication," as well as French health authorities for their rapid detection and reporting.

