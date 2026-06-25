Cargo vessel hit by unknown projectile off Oman, UK maritime agency says

A cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman on Thursday, causing damage to its bridge but resulting in no casualties, according to a warning issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).



The UKMTO said it had received a report that a cargo vessel had been hit on its starboard side approximately 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman.



The vessel's master reported that there were no injuries among the crew and no environmental damage resulting from the incident.



Authorities are investigating the attack, the UKMTO said, advising vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.



The incident came as traffic through and around the Strait of Hormuz has been recovering, where the International Maritime Organization and Oman have recently launched a new safety corridor aimed at facilitating the passage of stranded vessels and seafarers through the strategic waterway.



However, the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps on Thursday once again stressed that the only authorized routes for vessels' passage through the Strait of Hormuz are the ones announced by Iranian authorities.

