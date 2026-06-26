Ecuador stuns Germany 2-1 to reach World Cup knockout stage

Moises Caicedo of Ecuador celebrates after the group E match between Ecuador and Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey, the United States, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Players of Ecuador celebrate after winning the group E match between Ecuador and Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey, the United States, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Ecuador came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory over Germany in their final Group E match at the FIFA World Cup on Thursday, advancing to the round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann had resisted making wholesale changes despite his side having already qualified, with Antonio Rudiger returning in central defense to replace Nico Schlotterbeck, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with an ankle ligament injury.Germany took the lead after just two minutes through Leroy Sane, although the goal was surrounded by controversy.Aleksandar Pavlovic appeared to catch Ecuador midfielder Alan Vite in the head with a high boot while controlling the ball in the build-up, but referee Tori Penso allowed play to continue. Florian Wirtz then laid the ball across the penalty area for Sane, who finished with his left foot to score his first goal at World Cup.Ecuador responded almost immediately. In the ninth minute, Felix Nmecha lost possession with a heavy touch and Vite quickly moved the ball forward. Nilson Angulo fired a low shot through Pavlovic's legs and into the bottom corner, leaving Manuel Neuer with no chance.The South American side grew in confidence after the equalizer and enjoyed long spells of possession, while Germany struggled for fluency and repeatedly gave the ball away before halftime.There was further controversy early in the second half when Germany was initially awarded a penalty. The decision was overturned following a VAR review, with Penso ruling that Sane had fouled Vite before Germany regained possession and launched the attack.Ecuador completed the turnaround in the 77th minute. Vite delivered a corner, Kevin Rodriguez flicked the ball on at the near post and Gonzalo Plata reacted quickest in front of goal, stretching out a foot to send it beneath the crossbar after Neuer had been drawn out of position.Germany pushed for an equalizer but Ecuador held firm to secure the victory and finish the group stage with four points.In the group's other match, Cote d'Ivoire beat Curacao 2-0. Germany finished first in Group E, ahead of Cote d'Ivoire, with Ecuador third and Curacao fourth.Under the expanded tournament format, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed sides, advance to the round of 32.Germany will play a third-placed team from Group A, B, C, D or F on June 29.

Sebastian Beccacece (L), head coach of Ecuador, celebrates with Plata after the group E match between Ecuador and Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey, the United States, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Florian Wirtz of Germany takes a corner kick during the group E match between Ecuador and Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey, the United States, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Can)