Venezuela's acting president orders key measures for rescue, reconstruction after earthquakes

This photo taken on June 25, 2026 shows a damaged building in La Guaira State, Venezuela. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 25, 2026 shows damaged buildings in La Guaira State, Venezuela. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 25, 2026 shows a damaged building in La Guaira State, Venezuela. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)
A couple embraces in front of a collapsed building in La Guaira State, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)
Rescue workers transfer injured people in La Guaira State, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)