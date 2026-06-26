Venezuela's acting president orders key measures for rescue, reconstruction after earthquakes

This photo taken on June 25, 2026 shows a damaged building in La Guaira State, Venezuela. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez has introduced three key measures for rescue and reconstruction efforts after two devastating earthquakes struck the country's northern regions on Wednesday.The acting president has ordered mobilizing debris-removal equipment from private companies, establishing a 200-million-U.S.-dollar assistance fund, and providing special credit lines to affected business owners, as essential measures in response to the powerful earthquakes unseen over decades in the country's history, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.Meanwhile, the country is taking necessary steps to coordinate international assistance, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Thursday. At least a dozen countries from the region and other parts of the world have expressed solidarity and offered assistance.Venezuela was struck on Wednesday by two consecutive earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, causing widespread destruction in the north-central state of La Guaira and severe damage across the Caracas metropolitan area. As of Thursday noon, the earthquakes have claimed at least 188 lives and injured more than 1,520 people, according to official figures.

This photo taken on June 25, 2026 shows damaged buildings in La Guaira State, Venezuela. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 25, 2026 shows a damaged building in La Guaira State, Venezuela. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

A couple embraces in front of a collapsed building in La Guaira State, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

Rescue workers transfer injured people in La Guaira State, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)