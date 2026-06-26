Baiyangdian Lake's remarkable ecological revival in north China's Xiong'an

This photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a view of the ecological and environmental monitoring center of Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province. Since the establishment of Xiong'an New Area, Baiyangdian Lake has undergone large-scale ecological restoration efforts, including pollution control, dredging, ecological water replenishment and wetland restoration. The lake's water quality reached Grade III under China's surface water quality standards in 2021 and has remained stable at that level for five consecutive years. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since the establishment of Xiong'an New Area, Baiyangdian Lake has undergone large-scale ecological restoration efforts, including pollution control, dredging, ecological water replenishment and wetland restoration. The lake's water quality reached Grade III under China's surface water quality standards in 2021 and has remained stable at that level for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since the establishment of Xiong'an New Area, Baiyangdian Lake has undergone large-scale ecological restoration efforts, including pollution control, dredging, ecological water replenishment and wetland restoration. The lake's water quality reached Grade III under China's surface water quality standards in 2021 and has remained stable at that level for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since the establishment of Xiong'an New Area, Baiyangdian Lake has undergone large-scale ecological restoration efforts, including pollution control, dredging, ecological water replenishment and wetland restoration. The lake's water quality reached Grade III under China's surface water quality standards in 2021 and has remained stable at that level for five consecutive years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)