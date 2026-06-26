Migratory birds tend to nestlings in NE China's Heilongjiang

A parent bearded reedling feeds its nestlings at the Keqin Lake wetland area in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 25, 2026. Wetlands and nature reserves in Heilongjiang Province have entered the critical period for the breeding of northbound migratory birds, since the beginning of summer. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A parent hoopoe feeds its nestling in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 14, 2026. Wetlands and nature reserves in Heilongjiang Province have entered the critical period for the breeding of northbound migratory birds, since the beginning of summer. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 19, 2026 shows the white-naped cranes foraging with their nestlings at the Sanhuanpao National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Wetlands and nature reserves in Heilongjiang Province have entered the critical period for the breeding of northbound migratory birds, since the beginning of summer. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 25, 2026 shows a parent oriental white stork taking care of its nestlings in its nest in Jiagedaqi, Greater Khingan Mountains, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Wetlands and nature reserves in Heilongjiang Province have entered the critical period for the breeding of northbound migratory birds, since the beginning of summer. (Photo by Zhuang Yu/Xinhua)