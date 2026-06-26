Zhuang brocade weaving thrives through innovation in China's Guangxi

Handicrafts of Zhuang brocade are pictured at a studio in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2026. Known for its vibrant colors and auspicious patterns like dragons and phoenixes, Zhuang brocade is one of the four famous brocades in China. In 2006, Zhuang brocade weaving skill, a craft dating back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), was included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage list. Over the years, successive generations of Zhuang brocade weavers in Guangxi, while adhering to ancient techniques, have been constantly innovating the brocade weaving skills and the product development. A wide variety of products have been made from the Zhuang brocade, which are sold well both at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A customer selects handicrafts of Zhuang brocade at a studio in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2026. Known for its vibrant colors and auspicious patterns like dragons and phoenixes, Zhuang brocade is one of the four famous brocades in China. In 2006, Zhuang brocade weaving skill, a craft dating back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), was included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage list. Over the years, successive generations of Zhuang brocade weavers in Guangxi, while adhering to ancient techniques, have been constantly innovating the brocade weaving skills and the product development. A wide variety of products have been made from the Zhuang brocade, which are sold well both at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A craftswoman makes handicrafts of Zhuang brocade at a studio in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2026. Known for its vibrant colors and auspicious patterns like dragons and phoenixes, Zhuang brocade is one of the four famous brocades in China. In 2006, Zhuang brocade weaving skill, a craft dating back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), was included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage list. Over the years, successive generations of Zhuang brocade weavers in Guangxi, while adhering to ancient techniques, have been constantly innovating the brocade weaving skills and the product development. A wide variety of products have been made from the Zhuang brocade, which are sold well both at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftswomen demonstrate Zhuang brocade making skills to tourists in Xincheng County, Laibin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. Known for its vibrant colors and auspicious patterns like dragons and phoenixes, Zhuang brocade is one of the four famous brocades in China. In 2006, Zhuang brocade weaving skill, a craft dating back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), was included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage list. Over the years, successive generations of Zhuang brocade weavers in Guangxi, while adhering to ancient techniques, have been constantly innovating the brocade weaving skills and the product development. A wide variety of products have been made from the Zhuang brocade, which are sold well both at home and abroad. (Photo by Fan Shaoguang/Xinhua)