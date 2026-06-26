Netherlands beats Tunisia, qualifying for round of 32 as Group F winner

Hannibal Mejbri (front) of Tunisia interacts with teammates during the group F match between the Netherlands and Tunisia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

The Netherlands scored twice in the opening seven minutes on its way to a 3-1 victory over Tunisia on Thursday, clinching top spot in Group F and setting up a round-of-32 clash with Morocco.The Netherlands arrived at Kansas City Stadium with four points from two matches after drawing with Japan and beating Sweden. Japan, also on four points, sat second on goal difference.Already eliminated after losing both group matches, Tunisia had been urged by coach Herve Renard to play with pride and dignity. Ismael Gharbi had an early chance two minutes in but failed to convert.The Dutch broke the deadlock a minute later when Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri turned a low cross from Denzel Dumfries into his own net. Brian Brobbey doubled the lead four minutes later, following a Virgil van Dijk header that set him up for a low finish. It was Brobbey's third goal of the tournament.The Netherlands dominated much of the match, but Tunisia pulled one back in the 54th minute when Hazem Mastouri was left unmarked and headed home from a corner. Jan-Paul van Hecke scored his first international goal in the 62nd minute to restore the two-goal lead.Tijjani Reijnders nearly added a fourth in the 68th minute after Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen failed to punch the ball clear. Reijnders collected inside the box but saw his effort denied by the crossbar.In the other Group F match, Japan and Sweden played to a 1-1 draw. Japan finished second and will face Group C winner Brazil in the round of 32, while Sweden qualified as one of the eight best third-placed teams with four points.

Herve Renard (R), head coach of Tunisia, is seen during the group F match between the Netherlands and Tunisia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands greets the audience after the group F match between the Netherlands and Tunisia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Elias Achouri of Tunisia greets the audience after the group F match between the Netherlands and Tunisia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Referee Katia Itzel Garcia Mendoza reacts during the group F match between the Netherlands and Tunisia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)