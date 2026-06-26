Japan draws with Sweden to set up Brazil clash in World Cup knockout stage

Members of Team Sweden are seen after the group F match between Japan and Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, on June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Japan drew 1-1 with Sweden in the final round of Group F at the FIFA World Cup on Thursday, securing a place in the round of 32 as group runner-up and setting up a knockout-stage showdown with Brazil.Sweden also progressed as one of the tournament's eight best third-placed teams.Japan entered the match second in the group on four points from one win and one draw, while Sweden was third with three points. The encounter marked the first World Cup meeting between the two teams.Both coaches made minor adjustments to their starting lineups. Japan's Kai Sano dropped to the bench after starting the first two matches, while Sweden handed Anthony Elanga a start after the winger scored as a substitute against the Netherlands in the previous round.Japan controlled much of the first half, patiently probing the Swedish defense and creating the better chances. The Samurai Blue registered four shots, including two on target, while Sweden managed only one effort.The breakthrough arrived in the 56th minute through a flowing team move. Yukinari Sugawara combined with Ritsu Doan and Ayase Ueda before captain Wataru Endo threaded a precise pass into the path of Daizen Maeda, who finished clinically to give Japan a 1-0 lead.Sweden equalized almost immediately through Elanga. Collecting the ball on the right flank, the winger cut inside and unleashed a powerful strike beyond goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to level the score at 1-1 and net his second goal of the tournament.Sweden came within inches of a winner in stoppage time when Alexander Isak glanced a header toward goal from Yasin Ayari's corner, but Suzuki reacted brilliantly to tip the ball onto the crossbar.Neither side was able to find a winner in the closing stages as the match ended all square.The result sent Japan through to the knockout stage for the third consecutive World Cup. Japan has now advanced from the group stage for the fifth time in its last seven World Cup appearances, but has never progressed beyond the round of 16.Sweden, a four-time World Cup semifinalist and runner-up in 1958, also advanced after finishing third in Group F with four points.In the other Group F match, the Netherlands defeated already-eliminated Tunisia 3-1 to finish top of the group with seven points. Japan finished second on five points.Japan will face Group C winner Brazil in the round of 32, while the Netherlands is set to take on Morocco. Sweden's round-of-32 opponent remains undecided.

Goalkeeper Suzuki Zion (R) of Japan fails to save the ball during the group F match between Japan and Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, on June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Players of Japan celebrate scoring during the group F match between Japan and Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, on June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Moriyasu Hajime (C), head coach of Japan, instructs players after the group F match between Japan and Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, on June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Carl Starfelt (No. 15) of Sweden fights for a head ball during the group F match between Japan and Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, on June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)