Croatia issues heat warnings as severe heatwave grips country

A boy plays by a fountain amid a heatwave in Zagreb, Croatia, June 25, 2026. Croatia has been experiencing a heatwave for several days, with some areas seeing temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Ma Zhen)

Croatia on Thursday issued high-level heat warnings for several regions across the country, with temperatures forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius over the weekend.The Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) issued a red alert, the highest warning level indicating very dangerous conditions, for the coastal regions of Rijeka and Split. Meanwhile, Dubrovnik is under an orange alert, signaling dangerous weather conditions.Meteorologists said the heatwave currently gripping the country is expected to intensify over the weekend. Red alerts will remain in force for Rijeka and Split, and will also be extended to Dubrovnik.DHMZ warned that these extreme temperatures could pose serious health risks, particularly for children, elderly people, and people with chronic illnesses. The agency advised residents to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day, stay hydrated, and follow guidance issued by public authorities.Meanwhile, the weather service cautioned that prolonged high temperatures could affect parts of the country's infrastructure.

A tram with its windows open drives through a central square amid a heatwave in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, June 25, 2026. Croatia has been experiencing a heatwave for several days, with some areas seeing temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Ma Zhen)

A man drinks water on a park bench amid a heatwave in Zagreb, Croatia, June 25, 2026. Croatia has been experiencing a heatwave for several days, with some areas seeing temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Ma Zhen)