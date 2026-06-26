Daily life in Paris amid heatwave

Visitors walk in front of the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron near the Louvre Museum amid the heatwave, in Paris, France, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A woman holding an umbrella is seen near the Louvre Museum amid the heatwave, in Paris, France, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Visitors walk near the Louvre Museum amid the heatwave, in Paris, France, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Visitors walk near the Louvre Museum amid the heatwave, in Paris, France, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Visitors walk in front of the Louvre Museum amid the heatwave, in Paris, France, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A girl uses a folding fan to shield herself from the sun amid the heatwave, in Paris, France, June 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)