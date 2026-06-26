Henan Huangchuan: Powering the Soft-Shelled Turtle Industry for Rural Revitalization

On June 22, the breeding industrial park of Matibie, a local breed of soft-shelled turtle, in Huangsigang town, Huangchuan county in Central China’s Henan Province, was enjoying a stable and sufficient power supply. Inside the smart incubators, tens of thousands of baby turtles were hatching and thriving. As a National Geographical Indication (GI) product, the Huangchuan Matibie is a pillar industry for enriching the local population. A stable and reliable power supply is propelling the industry’s transformation from traditional free-range farming to intelligent, precision aquaculture, thereby consolidating the industrial foundation for rural revitalization.



Blessed with superior water and soil ecology, Huangchuan has identified Matibie farming as a key characteristic industry to cultivate. The county is now striving to upgrade the sector toward large-scale, standardized, and intelligent operations. The breeding of turtle fry and temperature-controlled farming demand stringent environmental conditions. Equipment such as temperature control systems, oxygenators, smart incubators, and water circulation purifiers require 24/7 continuous operation. An uninterrupted, high-quality power supply is the core guarantee for upgrading the industry and strengthening the brand.



Stepping into the Matibie breeding industrial park in Huangsigang town, one can see fully automated equipment running smoothly in the temperature-controlled workshops, precisely regulating water temperature and dissolved oxygen levels to keep the young turtles robust and lively. According to the park’s director, the tolerance for error in fry cultivation is extremely low. In the early years, the park’s remote location and weak power infrastructure led to power fluctuations, which caused substandard farming environments and low fry survival rates, severely restricting the industry's scale and preventing the GI product from realizing its full economic value. Currently, power supply has been comprehensively upgraded , the modern smart farming model has been successfully implemented, continuously unlocking the income-generating potential of this characteristic aquatic product.



To eliminate power bottlenecks hindering industrial development and invigorate characteristic agriculture, the power supply company of Huangchuan county has proactively aligned its services with the industry's needs. The company has continuously improved rural power infrastructure and optimized regional grid configurations. Through targeted initiatives such as grid upgrades, capacity expansions, and dedicated line renovations, the company has addressed the power shortages in remote breeding parks. This ensures a 24/7 stable power supply that fully accommodates the operational needs of modern smart farming equipment, laying a solid power foundation for the refined and standardized breeding of Matibie.



Reliable power supply has hit the "fast-forward button" for the industry's development. The park now enjoys fully intelligent and precise control over its farming environment, completely reversing the previous issue of low fry survival rates. Currently, the survival rate of Matibie fry in the park has surged from 65 percent to 92 percent, achieving breakthroughs in both production capacity and product quality, with a single park generating an annual output value of tens of millions of yuan. This superior power infrastructure has helped Huangchuan build the largest Matibie breeding and farming base in Henan Province, burnishing the golden brand of the "Huangchuan Matibie." This has significantly enhanced the market competitiveness and brand influence of local characteristic agricultural products.



When one industry thrives, a hundred industries flourish. The vigorous development of the Matibie farming sector has effectively linked a complete industrial chain encompassing breeding, employment, and sales. It has enabled local residents to find jobs and achieve stable income growth nearby, successfully transforming ecological resource advantages into tangible outcomes for rural revitalization and public prosperity. Looking ahead, the Huangchuan County Power Supply Company will continue to strengthen the rural power grid, optimize power services for the industry, and keep empowering the Matibie sector to improve quality, expand scale, and boost efficiency. By doing so, the company aims to drive local characteristic agriculture toward branding, high-end positioning, and intelligent development, providing sustained power support for the comprehensive revitalization of Huangchuan’s countryside. (Liu Yuanxin, Yang Jun)



