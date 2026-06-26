China's military development not targeted at any country: FM on so-called 'internal document' about China's presence in Pacific

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 26, 2026 05:10 PM

Responding to a New Zealand government internal document from late last year reportedly obtained by Agence France-Presse (AFP) claiming that as Beijing expands its security presence, China’s ballistic missile tests and naval activities would become a “persistent” feature in the Pacific region, a Chinese spokesperson stressed that China remains committed ...