外交部回应新西兰政府所谓涉华“内部文件”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

据法新社26日报道，该媒体获得的一份新西兰政府去年年底“内部文件”显示，随着北京扩大其安全存在，中国的弹道导弹测试和海军行动将成为太平洋地区的一个“持续”特征。Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on June 26 that it had obtained a New Zealand government internal document from late last year, which claimed that as Beijing expands its security presence, China’s ballistic missile tests and naval activities would become a “persistent” feature in the Pacific region.对于上述消息，在6月26日举行的中国外交部例行记者会上，外交部发言人郭嘉昆在回应外媒记者“中方对此有何评论”的提问时表示，我不了解你提到的所谓“内部文件”的情况。我们想强调的是，中国坚持走和平发展道路，中国发展军力是为了维护国家主权安全和发展利益，不针对任何国家。中国军力的增长是世界和平力量的增长，有助于维护亚太和世界的和平稳定。In response to the report, at a regular press conference of Chinese Foreign Ministry on June 26, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that he was not aware of the so-called “internal document” mentioned, in response to a foreign media question asking for China’s comment. We want to stress that China remains committed to a path of peaceful development, and that the country’s military development is aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and is not targeted at any country, Guo said. The growth of China’s military capability represents an increase in the forces for world peace, and helps safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific and the world, the spokesperson added.