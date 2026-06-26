LONGi becomes an official partner of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2026

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a global energy transition leader with integrated solar-plus-storage solutions, today announced at Intersolar Europe 2026 that it has become an Official Partner of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2026, held on 27 September 2026.

The partnership marks LONGi's first collaboration with an Abbott World Marathon Major and represents a significant milestone in its long-term commitment to Europe. It also serves as a major platform for introducing EcoLife, LONGi's premium home energy brand, to households across the region as demand for clean and sustainable energy solutions continues to grow.LONGi and the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON are a natural fit, both driven by the conviction that a limit is never the end, only something to push past.At the partnership launch ceremony (from left to right): Charles Jiang, Vice President of LONGi and President of the PV Product Management Center; Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi; Timo Göhler, BMW BERLIN-MARATHON representative; and Louis Liu, Vice President of LONGi and President of the Global Sales & Marketing Division.

At the partnership launch ceremony (from left to right): Charles Jiang, Vice President of LONGi and President of the PV Product Management Center; Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi; Timo G?hler, BMW BERLIN-MARATHON representative; and Louis Liu, Vice President of LONGi and President of the Global Sales & Marketing Division.

Widely acknowledged as the world's fastest marathon course, the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON has been the venue for countless marathon world records, driving the sport ever nearer to the once-unthinkable two-hour barrier. Each September, tens of thousands of runners, from elite professionals to first-time amateurs, race through the heart of the German capital to the finish line behind the Brandenburg Gate. It is, above all, an event about human potential and how far determination can carry a person.LONGi is driven by the same instinct. Through industry-leading innovation, it advances solar technology and sets new benchmarks in cell efficiency, helping make LONGi the world's No.1 solar module manufacturer (Wood Mackenzie, 2026). That shared pursuit is captured in the partnership theme, "Power the Limitless", a drive to push beyond boundaries on the course and in the lab."The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON represents excellence, endurance and global inspiration. Those same values drive LONGi's pursuit of innovation. This partnership allows us to bring that belief to a global stage and prove that clean energy, like the runners themselves, can always go further." said Charles Jiang, Vice President of LONGi.

That same conviction now shapes how LONGi shows up in Europe, where the energy transition is reaching into people's homes.Europe remains a key market in the global energy transition, driven by rising demand for energy independence and sustainability.EcoLife reflects LONGi's vision for the future of residential energy. As a premium home energy solution, it brings together high-performance solar technology, proven reliability and design-led innovation to support European households in generating and using energy more efficiently.By partnering with an event that attracts participants and spectators from around the world, LONGi deepens its connection with consumers and brings clean energy further into everyday life.Beyond a shared drive to break records, LONGi and the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON are united by a deep commitment to sustainability.Sustainability is a shared commitment of LONGi and BMW BERLIN-MARATHON. Through its "Solar for Solar" initiative, LONGi is advancing toward net-zero emissions by 2050 and accelerating the clean energy transition.Likewise, BMW BERLIN-MARATHON integrates sustainability across environmental, economic and social dimensions, creating lasting value beyond race day."The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON has always been about what people can achieve when they push past their limits — and, increasingly, about doing it responsibly. In LONGi we have found a partner who shares both: a belief in human potential and a serious record on sustainability. We are delighted to welcome them, and to bring clean energy into one of the world's great sporting moments," said Christian Jost, CEO of SCC EVENTS, organizer of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHONDetails of LONGi's activation during the race weekend will be announced closer to the event. The partnership reinforces LONGi's mission to advance the global energy transition.As a global leader in green energy technology, LONGi drives innovation across solar, energy storage, and hydrogen—three core pillars of a fully integrated clean energy system. We deliver safe, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers worldwide. Committed to sustainable development, LONGi works to make clean energy accessible and affordable for all. By seamlessly connecting green power generation, energy storage, and hydrogen production, we enable end-to-end clean energy coverage—from generation and storage to consumption—building a truly inclusive and accessible clean energy ecosystem.