Intersolar 2026: LONGi BLOCK - The Containerized Mobile Solar Solution

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 - As Europe's energy transition accelerates, developers of industrial and commercial parks, project contractors, and large-event organizers face a growing dilemma: how to secure reliable, clean, and rapidly deployable power for temporary demand without lengthy grid-connection waiting times and hefty fixed-capital investments?



LONGi BLOCK provides a clear answer. At the LONGi booth during Intersolar Europe 2026, the containerized mobile photovoltaic solution — named LONGi BLOCK — drew substantial foot traffic from attendees. This marks its European debut, following earlier market buzz at SNEC 2026 and the Africa Energy Forum (AEF). Unlike sprawling, acre-counting fixed PV arrays, this metal box — no larger than a standard shipping container — targets a growing demand for fast-deployable, temporary, and mobile power applications.



The Multi-Layer Permitting Bottleneck



Europe may have a highly developed power grid, but that does not mean all electricity demand is efficiently met.



In Spain, grid congestion in certain regions has stretched approval timelines for medium- and large-scale PV projects to a year or more. In the UK, applications to Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) for large systems are equally time-consuming. Speaking at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp in February 2026, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that "China builds the world's largest solar farms within a few months, while in the EU it can take years for a project to receive approval." Yet approval is far from the finish line — grid connection is an even higher hurdle. According to industry consultants, hundreds of gigawatts of solar, wind, and storage projects across just a handful of European countries are stuck in distribution grid connection queues, tying up over €100 billion in capital. The tensions between land-use permitting, grid-connection approval cycles, project schedules, and electricity demand are magnified many times over in temporary-use scenarios.



The Hidden Costs of Diesel Generation



Permits take too long, and grid access is often out of reach. For temporary electricity needs — construction sites, large-scale music festivals, seasonal irrigation projects — diesel generators have long been the default choice. But the EU Stage V emission standard (Regulation 2016/1628) imposes strict limits on internal combustion engines in non-road mobile machinery, driving up compliance costs for diesel generation. Fuel transport, noise pollution, on-site attendants, and exhaust after-treatment — each line item adds to operating expenditure. As Europe's overall energy transition accelerates, this hidden cost ledger is no longer a localized expense issue; it exposes a critical gap in temporary-use scenarios on the path to Europe's 2050 carbon neutrality goal.



A Mobile PV Power Station



The LONGi BLOCK containerized PV solution integrates a complete photovoltaic system inside a standard shipping container, fully commissioned before leaving the factory. Upon arrival at the site, it is operational without requiring too much on-site construction work. When the project concludes, the entire system can be folded up and transported by standard truck transport to the next location.



Throughout operation, the unit runs at under 30 decibels with zero emissions. It can be optionally paired with an energy storage system, requires no round-the-clock staffing, and routine maintenance is limited to basic cleaning of the PV panels.



For mobile clean-power scenarios that demand silent operation, one-day rapid deployment, and no logistical resupply, LONGi BLOCK is the answer.



For independent power producers (IPPs), temporary capacity augmentation during extreme weather is a frequent and pressing necessity. Traditional fixed expansion would still entail lengthy grid-modification approvals. LONGi BLOCK, however, operates as a backup power unit independent of the main grid; paired with storage, it can be deployed whenever needed to provide temporary redundancy. This "plug-and-play, take-it-when-you-leave" energy unit is redefining energy resilience.



A Strategic Piece of Europe's Energy Future



At the exhibition booth, inquiries spanned a remarkably broad range of scenarios: construction sites, agricultural irrigation, outdoor music festivals, and NGO relief projects. Two standard sizes — 20-foot (119.6 kW) and 40-foot (239.2 kW) — cover most temporary power needs for small and medium-sized industrial and commercial users. LONGi BLOCK also supports a smaller customized 10-GP container option to accommodate space-constrained sites.



LONGi BLOCK empowers businesses and project developers to bypass bottlenecks—no longer waiting passively, but taking control of their own energy supply. When an entire PV power station can be packed into a shipping container and moved away, the trade-off between time and cost finds a new equilibrium.



For more information, please contact: market@longi.com





