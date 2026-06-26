LONGi redefines tailored photovoltaics with expansion of Hi-MO 9 versatile scenario-based product portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, Germany — 24 June 2026 — LONGi, a global leader in solar technology, has officially unveiled its advanced portfolio of scenario-based photovoltaic products tailored for the next generation of utility-scale projects. Centred on the company's flagship high-efficiency Back Contact (BC) technology platform, the expanded Hi-MO 9 series introduces four specialized variants designed to tackle the world's most challenging environmental scenarios: Ice-shield, Sea-shield, Edge, and Hydro Clear.



As global deployment accelerates, developers are increasingly facing extreme weather conditions and land constraints. LONGi's new portfolio moves beyond a "one-size-fits-all" approach, delivering targeted structural and material enhancements to enhance long-term asset security, maximize power generation, and drastically minimize operational expenditure (O&M) across diverse deployment environments.



Engineering resilience: the four specialized Hi-MO 9 solutions



Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield: ultimate mechanical durability for severe hail regions



Developed specifically for regions prone to violent hailstorms and extreme winds, the Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield module addresses a critical blind spot in standard international IEC test requirements. Standard testing relies on 25mm impacts, yet historical data shows over 30% of hail events exceed this size, presenting structural risk to conventional stations.



• Advanced structural architecture: the Ice-shield incorporates LONGi's exclusive, 16% stronger TaiRay silicon wafers, drastically improving cell-level resistance to micro-cracking.



• Impact & load thresholds: armed with a 3.2mm thickened front glass (upgraded from conventional 2.0mm), the module withstands hail impacts of up to 55mm, improving overall impact resistance by 4.5x and dropping glass breakage probability by 70%.



• Industry-leading loading: combined with a high-strength aluminum alloy frame carrying a 270 MPa yield strength and a highly reliable BC cell "one-line" welding and OBB structure, the module reduces cell edge stress by 48% compared to TOPCon alternatives. It comfortably supports a heavy ±5400Pa load on fixed brackets and ±3600Pa on mainstream tracking systems. With over 1GW already shipped globally, Ice-shield stands as a proven standard for heavy-load safety.



Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield: purpose-built for corrosive offshore environments



As coastal population centers seek to alleviate land scarcity, offshore PV is rapidly expanding. However, marine environments subject solar systems to severe salt corrosion, intense wave impacts, and high wind speeds.



• Elite anti-corrosion defence: the Sea-shield module utilizes a molecular-level passivated frame featuring a highly weather-resistant anodized film that has passed the strictest Grade 8 salt spray test, confirming its durability for demanding offshore C5 and CX corrosive environments.



• Deep-sea level fourfold protection system: It pairs with a special anti-corrosion frame and sealed junction box and connectors designed to stop edge penetration and salt crystallization. Encapsulated with a low water vapor transmission dual-POE formula for superior PID and aging resistance. The specially coated glass features a denser structure, and fully sealed surface for superior resistance.



• Outstanding anti-tidal performance: to counteract wave forces and high wind loads, a high-load design combining bolts and pressure blocks is adopted for double protection. The maximum wind speed that the front side of the module can withstand reaches 65.1m/s (16-17 typhoon)



Hi-MO 9 Edge: low-carbon, heavy-load engineering for wind and snow（Not Exhibit）



Engineered for challenging environments hit by high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and sandstorms, the Hi-MO 9 Edge product focuses heavily on structural reinforcement and strict environmental compliance, making it fully ready for European tender markets.



• Patented high-strength steel frame: shifting away from conventional aluminum, the Edge features a patented high-strength steel frame that delivers a massive 150% boost in material strength and a 25% increase in wind load capacity. The result is a basic load warranty of 6000/3000Pa (IEC standards) that thoroughly eliminates frame tearing in high-wind regions.



• Enhanced power generation structure: by removing frame obstructions on the C-side, the rear-side light receiving area is boosted by 2.5%, producing a 2% gain in bifacial rate. Additionally, the Side A frame profile is over 20% lower than standard modules, allowing dust and snow to slide off seamlessly.



• Pioneering environmental footprint: the use of a steel-based frame lowers product carbon emissions by approximately 70% compared to typical aluminium frames, helping developers easily satisfy sustainability requirements like the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).



• Groundless quick installation: its plug-in, grounding-free design cuts out equipotential bonding between modules. Simulations of a 100MW ground mounted PV plant demonstrate a reduction of 152,000 grounding wires and 1,689 hours of installation time, providing developers in labour savings.



Hi-MO 9 HydroClear: Engineered for superior performance and long-term stable operation in dusty environments and snow-prone regions



Dust and snow accumulation pose widespread challenges which undermine module efficiency and threaten the long-term operational stability of PV power plants. Cleaning modules covered by dust and snow incurs high costs and poses major difficulties as well as risks. LONGi's HydroClear module is an innovative solution, which not only significantly boosts energy yield but also reduces O&M costs and mitigates various risks, ensuring long-term stable operation of utility-scale PV power plant.



• Patented frame design: the short edge frame sits flush with the front glass, removing the standard A-side of the short edge where dust and snow tend to accumulate. This greatly reduces bottom dust build-up and enables snow to slide off more easily.



• Higher energy yield: adopting Longi's HPBC 2.0 technology, HydroClear features excellent low-irradiation performance and strong tolerance to uneven light irradiation. Combined with innovative frame design and outstanding anti-shading capability, it delivers a proven monthly average power generation gain of over 2%.



• Less O&M costs and reduces risks: Dust and snow slide away easily under natural wind and gravity, preventing the formation of mud belt and uneven load risks caused by stagnant snowmelt. With reduced maintenance work, O&M costs and related risks are effectively minimized.



EUPD awards LONGi scenario-based products with Top Innovation Award 2026 for Europe



The EUPD Research Top Innovation Award is one of the renewable energy sector's most rigorous independent accolades. Evaluated by the EUPD Sustainable Committee, a specialized jury of top-tier European technical experts, and analysts, the award recognizes breakthrough products that push the boundaries of technology, efficiency, and climate resilience.



Winning this European title in the competitive "Modules" category provides powerful market validation for LONGi's back-contact (BC) platform. For developers and investors, this recognition means the Hi-MO 9 scenario-based portfolio has been independently verified to solve the industry's toughest climate and environmental risks, shifting the market toward application-specific infrastructure to deliver guaranteed asset security and unmatched lifecycle returns across Europe.



Performance-boosting innovations



Across the scenario-based product lines, customers looking to maximize yield in high-dust regions can opt for an optional premium Dust-free Glass upgrade. The surface of this specialized glass features microscopic rough peaks that weaken intermolecular forces and adhesion between dust and the coating, meaning dust particles naturally shed away under normal wind and gravity.



All four products have achieved full commercial readiness and are entering mass production to meet immediate project delivery demands.



Intersolar Europe 2026 attendees can visit the LONGi booth A2.170 to explore these scenario-driven innovations firsthand and consult with European product specialists on project planning and tailored deployment solutions.



About LONGi



As a global leader in green energy technology, LONGi drives innovation across solar, energy storage, and hydrogen—three core pillars of a fully integrated clean energy system. LONGi delivers safe, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers worldwide. Committed to sustainable development, LONGi works to make clean energy accessible and affordable for all. By seamlessly connecting green power generation, energy storage, and hydrogen production, LONGi enables end-to-end clean energy coverage—from generation and storage to consumption—building a truly inclusive and accessible clean energy ecosystem.



www.longi.com





