Government and enterprise collaborate to safeguard city's power lifeline

On June 15, Yu Xiaoguang, a grid worker in Shijin Community, Zhenze Town, Wujiang District, Suzhou City, discovered a dangling power line near the entrance of Unit 44 in the Shijin residential area during a community visit. He immediately took a photo with his mobile phone and uploaded it to the WeChat work group. Maintenance personnel from the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company rushed to the scene to investigate and promptly eliminated the safety hazard.



Zhenze Town has a dense network of transmission lines and a complex power grid structure. Several important trunk lines, including the ±800 kV Jin-Su UHVDC line and the 500 kV Su-Li and Wu-Li lines, pass through the town. There are eight substations within the town, with a total line length of nearly 1,000 kilometers, making it a crucial power transmission hub and power grid support node in Suzhou. Last May, Suzhou City launched a pilot project for the "Six-fold Improvement" of power facility protection in Zhenze Town, Wujiang District, dividing the town's 27 administrative villages into grassroots grids and recruiting grid workers to join the power safety protection team.



To help more grid workers transform from "bystanders" to "insiders," in March of this year, the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company "sent technical expertise to the countryside," moving the "classroom" to the front lines of the grid management system. At the perimeter of the 500kV Lize Substation, they provided professional training on power facility protection to over 200 personnel involved in the work.



"Before, I only knew that high-voltage lines were dangerous, but I wasn't sure where the danger lay, how to detect it, or at what level it should be reported. Now, after the training, our ability to identify potential hazards in power facilities has greatly improved," said Wu Jian, a grid worker in Sanshan Village.



The appropriateness of the handling after a hazard is discovered is crucial to the effectiveness of hazard mitigation.



This year, the Suzhou Power Supply Company and Zhenze Town in Wujiang District established a WeChat communication group with 155 people, including village secretaries, power supply employees, grid workers, key Party members, and urban management personnel. Once a grid worker discovers a safety hazard and reports it in the group, the company immediately conducts on-site investigation and handling, forming a closed loop of government-enterprise collaboration for rapid and efficient hazard mitigation. To motivate all parties, Suzhou Power Supply Company has also established a points-based reward system, which awards corresponding bonuses to grid workers based on the risk level of potential hazards, creating a positive atmosphere of collective prevention and control.

