Suzhou 500 kV Yuexi substation awarded title of excellent project in China's power industry

Recently, the China Power Construction Enterprise Association announced the first batch of 44 high-quality power projects for 2026, with the Suzhou 500 kV Yuexi substation construction project being the only project selected from Jiangsu Province.



The China Power Quality Project Award is a benchmark award for quality in the domestic power construction field. It is reviewed annually by the China Power Construction Enterprise Association, and winning projects represent the advanced construction level of similar projects in China during the same period.



Located in Suzhou's main urban area, the 500 kV Yuexi substation is the first fully indoor 500 kV urban substation in Jiangsu Province and also the smallest 500 kV substation in China in terms of construction area. The project was successfully put into operation at the end of 2024, significantly improving the power supply capacity and reliability of the southern Suzhou power grid and providing strong power support for regional economic and social development.



During the construction period, the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company adhered to the principle of "early intervention and full-process control," organizing personnel to deeply participate in all stages of the project, including feasibility studies, design, construction, and acceptance. From the perspective of the operating unit, it proactively proposed comprehensive requirements in terms of technology, safety, functionality, and environmental protection. In response to the characteristics of urban substations — compact space, dense equipment, and high operation and maintenance requirements — the company proposed 12 optimization suggestions, covering aspects such as inspection channel layout, intelligent sensor placement, and fire emergency route planning. To ensure the precise implementation of these requirements, the company established a task list for achieving excellence at the Yuexi substation, implementing real-time tracking and closed-loop management throughout the entire process to effectively guarantee the quality of project construction.

