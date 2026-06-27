World Cup debutant Cabo Verde reaches knockout stage after draw with Saudi Arabia

World Cup debutant Cabo Verde continued its fairytale campaign by advancing to the knockout stage as Group H runner-up after a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia on Friday.



In the other fixture of the group, Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 to qualify for the round of 32 as group winner on seven points. Cabo Verde finished second on three points from three draws.



Cabo Verde has been one of the surprise packages at this World Cup, having held European champion Spain to a goalless draw before coming from behind to draw 2-2 with two-time champion Uruguay, while Saudi Arabia frustrated Uruguay in a 1-1 draw before suffering a 4-0 defeat to Spain.



The two sides traded attacks in the first half, with Cabo Verde enjoying the better of the play. Joao Paulo was lively on the left flank, creating several scoring opportunities, while Ryan Mendes and Jamiro Monteiro also threatened with incisive runs through the middle.



Cabo Verde maintained its intensity after the break, repeatedly threatening the Saudi goal and creating a number of clear-cut chances, while Saudi Arabia was largely limited to opportunities on the counterattack.



In the 74th minute, midfielder Laros Duarte had a glorious chance in front of goal but failed to find the net.



Deep into stoppage time, Nuno da Costa had Cabo Verde's last chance of the match but was unable to score the winner.





