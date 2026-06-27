Chinese envoy calls for revitalizing, activating and strengthening the UN, preventing rise of 'neo-militarism' at Charter Day commemoration

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 27, 2026 12:23 PM

China's Permanent Representative to the UN Fu Cong called on the international community to take concrete actions to uphold the UN Charter and jointly revitalize, activate, and strengthen the United Nations on Friday at Charter Day commemoration, noting that the UN stands as a major achievement of the victory of ...