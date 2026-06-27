Europe faces record heatwave, as Beijing embraces ‘mild’ summer; climate change makes global weather patterns more unstable: expert

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 27, 2026 04:50 PM

As Europe is currently experiencing “the most severe recorded” heatwave, with several regions seeing record-breaking high temperatures, Beijing is witnessing a relatively “mild” summer so far this year, according to media reports. A Chinese expert said that the contrast comes down to the fact that the climate change is making ...