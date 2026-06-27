Migrant birds seen at wetland in China's Shaanxi

A drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows fledglings perching on a tree at a wetland in Heyang County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Midsummer is also a peak season for breeding among feathered inhabitants in the wetland. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows fledglings perching on a tree at a wetland in Heyang County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Midsummer is also a peak season for breeding among feathered inhabitants in the wetland. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows grey herons resting in their nest at a wetland in Heyang County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Midsummer is also a peak season for breeding among feathered inhabitants in the wetland. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows fledglings perching on a tree at a wetland in Heyang County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Midsummer is also a peak season for breeding among feathered inhabitants in the wetland. (Photo: Xinhua)