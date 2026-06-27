Traditional Syrian apricot sweet Qamar al-Din produced during harvest season

A Syrian worker collects Qamar al-Din, a traditional apricot-made sweet, at a workshop in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on June 25, 2026. Made during the apricot harvest season, Qamar al-Din is produced by washing and pressing fresh apricots before spreading the fruit puree onto wooden boards to dry naturally under the sun, a traditional process that has been practiced in Syria for generations. (Photo: Xinhua)

Syrian workers wash apricots for making Qamar al-Din, a traditional fruit sweet, at a workshop in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on June 25, 2026. During the apricot harvest season, Qamar al-Din is produced by spreading the pressed apricot fruit puree onto wooden boards to dry naturally under the sun, a traditional process that has been practiced in Syria for generations. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Syrian worker pours apricot puree onto wooden boards to dry to make Qamar al-Din, a traditional fruit sweet, at a workshop in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on June 25, 2026. Made during the apricot harvest season, Qamar al-Din is produced by washing and pressing fresh apricots before spreading the fruit puree onto wooden boards to dry naturally under the sun, a traditional process that has been practiced in Syria for generations. (Photo: Xinhua)

Syrian workers make Qamar al-Din, a traditional apricot-made sweet, at a workshop in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on June 25, 2026. Made during the apricot harvest season, Qamar al-Din is produced by washing and pressing fresh apricots before spreading the fruit puree onto wooden boards to dry naturally under the sun, a traditional process that has been practiced in Syria for generations. (Photo: Xinhua)