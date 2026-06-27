Madagascar celebrates 66th anniversary of independence

A military parade is held during a celebration marking the 66th anniversary of Madagascar's independence in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on June 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A military parade is held during a celebration marking the 66th anniversary of Madagascar's independence in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on June 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A military parade is held during a celebration marking the 66th anniversary of Madagascar's independence in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on June 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A military parade is held during a celebration marking the 66th anniversary of Madagascar's independence in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on June 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Madagascar on Friday marked the 66th anniversary of its independence with an official ceremony in Antananarivo, the country's capital.The ceremony took place at the Barea Stadium, bringing together senior officials, diplomatic corps, as well as several invited foreign leaders, including Kenyan President William Ruto and Comorian President Azali Assoumani.At the center of the stadium, the Malagasy national flag fluttered as many participants donned traditional attire to celebrate the special occasion.Upon the arrival of President of Madagascar Michael Randrianirina, the ceremony opened with the performance of the national anthem, followed by a military parade.The parade brought together nearly 3,000 participants from the Malagasy army, gendarmerie, national police, prison administration, firefighters, water and forest services, customs, and municipal police.The celebration also featured performances by several musical artists.Madagascar, which was colonized by France in 1896, proclaimed its independence on June 26, 1960.