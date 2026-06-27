PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of lotus flowers at wetland park in NW China's Yinchuan
By Xinhua Published: Jun 27, 2026 09:23 PM
This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)