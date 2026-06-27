Scenery of lotus flowers at wetland park in NW China's Yinchuan

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 26, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Mingcui Lake National Wetland Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)