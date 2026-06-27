Myanmar destroys large amounts of narcotics on World Drug Day

Seized drugs are burnt in Yangon, Myanmar, June 26, 2026. Myanmar authorities marked the 39th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, destroying large quantities of seized narcotics and precursor chemicals in ceremonies held in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi. (Photo: Xinhua)

Seized drugs are burnt in Yangon, Myanmar, June 26, 2026. Myanmar authorities marked the 39th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, destroying large quantities of seized narcotics and precursor chemicals in ceremonies held in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi. (Photo: Xinhua)

Seized drugs are burnt in Yangon, Myanmar, June 26, 2026. Myanmar authorities marked the 39th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, destroying large quantities of seized narcotics and precursor chemicals in ceremonies held in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi. (Photo: Xinhua)

Seized drugs are burnt in Yangon, Myanmar, June 26, 2026. Myanmar authorities marked the 39th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, destroying large quantities of seized narcotics and precursor chemicals in ceremonies held in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi. (Photo: Xinhua)

Myanmar authorities marked the 39th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, destroying large quantities of seized narcotics and precursor chemicals in ceremonies held in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi.Official figures showed that narcotic drugs and precursors worth 603.77 million U.S. dollars, seized from across the country, were destroyed during the events.The destroyed narcotics included 31 kinds of drugs worth more than 321.32 million dollars in Yangon, 27 kinds worth 113.68 million dollars in Mandalay, and 93 kinds worth 168.77 million dollars in Taunggyi.The drugs destroyed included heroin, opium, stimulant tablets, methamphetamine, cannabis, ketamine, speciosa and ecstasy, among others.Speaking at the Yangon event, Yangon Region's Minister of Security and Border Affairs Colonel Win Tint said authorities are intensifying efforts to eliminate narcotics and have arrested 3,205 suspects from January 1 to May 31 this year.He said the narcotics destroyed in Yangon had been seized by the police in the Yangon region, Kayin state, Taninthayi region, Bago region, Mon state, Rakhine state, Ayeyarwady region, and by the highway police.He also called for greater cooperation to combat drug abuse, enhance national security measures, and uphold the rule of law.Last year, the Southeast Asian country destroyed narcotic drugs and precursors worth 297 million dollars at the same three cities on World Drug Day.