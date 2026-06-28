China's Handan improves innovation ecosystem by supporting technology-based enterprises, innovation platforms

A smart plant-protection machine is being tested at Handan Science and Technology Innovation Industrial Park in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, on June 26, 2026.

An employee adjusts a drone at a company inside the Handan Science and Technology Innovation Industrial Park in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, on June 26, 2026.

An employee works at Hebei Chenguang Detection Technology Service Co., Ltd. in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, on June 26, 2026.

An employee works at Hebei Chenguang Detection Technology Service Co., Ltd. in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, on June 26, 2026.