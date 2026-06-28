Parade held in Rome to celebrate 80th anniversary of iconic Italian brand of scooters

Vespa enthusiasts parade around the Colosseum during a celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the iconic Italian brand of scooters, in Rome, Italy, on June 27, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Vespa enthusiasts parade around the Colosseum during a celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the iconic Italian brand of scooters, in Rome, Italy, on June 27, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Vespa enthusiasts parade around the Colosseum during a celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the iconic Italian brand of scooters, in Rome, Italy, on June 27, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Vespa enthusiasts parade around the Colosseum during a celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the iconic Italian brand of scooters, in Rome, Italy, on June 27, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)