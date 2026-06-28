Busan International Mobility Show 2026 in South Korea

People visit the Genesis display area during the Busan International Mobility Show 2026 (BIMOS 2026) in Busan, South Korea, June 27, 2026. The BIMOS 2026 runs from June 26 to July 5 this year. (Photo by Sun Yiran/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows a YANGWANG vehicle on display during the Busan International Mobility Show 2026 (BIMOS 2026) in Busan, South Korea. The BIMOS 2026 runs from June 26 to July 5 this year. (Photo by Sun Yiran/Xinhua)

People visit the BYD display area during the Busan International Mobility Show 2026 (BIMOS 2026) in Busan, South Korea, June 27, 2026. The BIMOS 2026 runs from June 26 to July 5 this year. (Photo by Sun Yiran/Xinhua)

People visit the Kia display area during the Busan International Mobility Show 2026 (BIMOS 2026) in Busan, South Korea, June 27, 2026. The BIMOS 2026 runs from June 26 to July 5 this year. (Photo by Sun Yiran/Xinhua)