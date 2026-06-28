DR Congo rallies past Uzbekistan for World Cup last-32 berth

Yoane Wissa (1st R) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) heads the ball during the group K match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States, June 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

The Democratic Republic of the Congo celebrated a historic moment at the FIFA World Cup as it qualified for the round of 32 by rallying to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday in the final round of Group K.The win allowed DR Congo to finish as one of the eight best third-placed finishers, behind group winner Colombia and Portugal who played out a goalless tie on Saturday. The result also knocked out South Korea, while Iran's fortune is still up in the air.DR Congo and Uzbekistan were seeking their first victories at this World Cup, and both entered the match with a chance of reaching the knockout stage. After holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw, DR Congo suffered a setback with a 1-0 defeat by Colombia. Debutant Uzbekistan, meanwhile, lost both of its first two group matches.It was a must-win game for both sides as DR Congo needed a win to book a round-of-32 berth, while Uzbekistan had to win by a big margin.Uzbekistan was aggressive from the very beginning. Eldor Shomurodov had the ball in the net just seconds into the game, but he was offside in the build-up.The former Roma player scored in the 10th minute through a fantastic teamwork, as Akmal Mozgovoy's dinked pass found Shomurodov to loop the ball over goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.DR Congo thought it had drawn level minutes later, but Nathanael Mbuku's rocket was ruled out by VAR due to his foul in the move.In a quite open first half, Dostonbek Khamdamov's cross-shot stung Mpasi's gloves, before DR Congo's Chancel Mbemba blasted wide.The two teams created several chances after the break, as Yoane Wissa saw his attempt wide of the post, while at the other end, Shomurodov's first-time attempt fell on the roof of the net.DR Congo equalized in the 68th minute through a penalty when Abdukodir Khusanov tripped down Wissa in the box, the Newcastle United player converted it by himself.The Leopards turned it around in the 78th minute when Meschack Elia's deflected strike turned into an assist for Fiston Mayele, who dinked a nice finish over the advancing goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.Uzbekistan looked out of pace and DR Congo sealed the win in the dying minutes when Wissa gathered the ball at the edge of the box and unleashed a rocket that flew into the corner.In the round of 32, Colombia will play against Ghana at Kansas City Stadium on July 3, while Portugal faces Croatia at Toronto Stadium on July 2 and DR Congo meets England at Atlanta Stadium on July 1.

Brian Cipenga (L) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) competes during the group K match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States, June 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Players of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed during the group K match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States, June 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Lionel Mpasi, goalkeeper of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), jumps to save a ball during the group K match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States, June 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Rustam Ashurmatov (L) of Uzbekistan vies with Cedric Bakambu of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during the group K match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States, June 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)