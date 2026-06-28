People enjoy summer time in Vladivostok, Russia

People cool off in the fountain in Vladivostok, Russia, June 27, 2026. As temperature in Vladivostok rises significantly, people have flocked to the streets and the seaside to enjoy their summer time. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

A boy plays in the fountain in Vladivostok, Russia, June 27, 2026. As temperature in Vladivostok rises significantly, people have flocked to the streets and the seaside to enjoy their summer time. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

People enjoy water sports in Vladivostok, Russia, June 27, 2026. As temperature in Vladivostok rises significantly, people have flocked to the streets and the seaside to enjoy their summer time. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves on the seaside in Vladivostok, Russia, June 27, 2026. As temperature in Vladivostok rises significantly, people have flocked to the streets and the seaside to enjoy their summer time. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)