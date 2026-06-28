Summer scenery of Arxan National Forest Park in China's Inner Mongolia

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows the summer scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows the summer scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows tourists camping inside the Arxan National Forest Park, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows the summer scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)