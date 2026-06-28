Downtown Jazz Weekend held in Vancouver

Musicians perform during the Downtown Jazz Weekend at the Vancouver Art Gallery plaza in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 27, 2026. As part of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the two-day public event features local, national and international artists offering free live jazz performances to the public. The 17-day festival, running until July 5, features over 150 artists and 175 performances across Vancouver, celebrating jazz and diverse music styles. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Musicians perform during the Downtown Jazz Weekend at the Vancouver Art Gallery plaza in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 27, 2026. As part of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the two-day public event features local, national and international artists offering free live jazz performances to the public. The 17-day festival, running until July 5, features over 150 artists and 175 performances across Vancouver, celebrating jazz and diverse music styles. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People enjoy free outdoor performances during the Downtown Jazz Weekend at the Vancouver Art Gallery plaza in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 27, 2026. As part of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the two-day public event features local, national and international artists offering free live jazz performances to the public. The 17-day festival, running until July 5, features over 150 artists and 175 performances across Vancouver, celebrating jazz and diverse music styles. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Musicians perform during the Downtown Jazz Weekend at the Vancouver Art Gallery plaza in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 27, 2026. As part of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the two-day public event features local, national and international artists offering free live jazz performances to the public. The 17-day festival, running until July 5, features over 150 artists and 175 performances across Vancouver, celebrating jazz and diverse music styles. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)