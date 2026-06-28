Poland on red alert as temperatures reach record-breaking 42 degrees Celsius

A woman shields herself from the scorching sun with a cardboard box in Warsaw, Poland, June 27, 2026. Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management has issued its highest, third-level heat warnings from Saturday morning to Monday evening. The peak of the extreme heat event is expected on Sunday, when temperatures in some regions could reach up to 42 degrees Celsius, the weather service said. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People cool off under a public misting device in Warsaw, Poland, June 27, 2026. Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management has issued its highest, third-level heat warnings from Saturday morning to Monday evening.

Residents queue at a public water distribution point near the Royal Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland, June 27, 2026. Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management has issued its highest, third-level heat warnings from Saturday morning to Monday evening.

Two dogs pant in the heat as they are walked along a street in Warsaw, Poland, June 27, 2026. Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management has issued its highest, third-level heat warnings from Saturday morning to Monday evening.