Iraqi, Iranian FMs meet on bilateral ties, regional security

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met his visiting Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi here on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and regional security.



Hussein highlighted the historical ties between the two neighboring countries, as well as the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation on regional and international issues of common interest, read a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.



Hussein said Baghdad will continue its diplomatic efforts to consolidate regional security and stability, read the statement.



For his part, Araghchi said Iraq is Iran's friend, neighbor and strategic partner, and affirmed Iran's support for Iraq in various fields, read the statement.



Araghchi noted that the recently signed Iran-U.S. peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) represents the first step towards reaching a final agreement, read the statement.



He reviewed Iran's vision on consolidating a comprehensive ceasefire and the prospects that the agreement can open for greater regional stability and security, read the statement.



Despite the peace MoU and ongoing negotiations toward a final agreement, the United States and Iran exchanged fire over the weekend.



The United States conducted strikes on Iranian targets on Friday and Saturday, citing "continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by striking U.S. military positions in West Asia.

