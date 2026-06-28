Israeli military activities continue in S. Lebanon despite framework agreement: report

Israeli military activities continued across southern Lebanon on Sunday despite a newly signed framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel aimed at lasting peace and security.



Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks hit several areas across southern Lebanon, including the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Deir Siriane, Taybeh, and Baraachit, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.



Israeli forces carried out explosions and set homes on fire in the border town of Khiam, the NNA reported, adding they also fired cluster munitions toward the towns of Shebaa and Shouaya.



No casualties were immediately reported in the incidents.



Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that an Israeli military officer, Captain David Hazutt, was killed and another soldier wounded in southern Lebanon early Sunday.



Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported the incident occurred when a Hezbollah militant opened fire on an Israeli unit entering Deir Siriane to check a suspicious building.



On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel and Lebanon had reached a framework agreement for "lasting peace and security."



The agreement, signed at the end of the latest round of ambassador-level talks in Washington, D.C., called again for the implementation of a fragile ceasefire between the two sides.

