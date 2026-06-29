Canada beats South Africa to reach World Cup round of 16 for first time

Team Canada celebrate after scoring during the round of 32 match between Canada and South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

World Cup co-host Canada beat South Africa 1-0 here on Sunday, advancing to the round of 16 for the first time ever.Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio became Canada's hero as he scored the superb winner in the 92nd minute when a headed clearance fell nicely to him on the edge of the box. Eustaquio hit his shot first-time and found the bottom corner.The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage began with the round-of-32 clash between South Africa and Canada, with both nations having progressed from the group stage for the first time in history.Canada coach Jesse Marsch made several changes in the line-up. Center back Moise Bombito from Ligue 1 side Nice, who recovered from injury, started in central defense for the first time of this World Cup campaign, replacing Luc de Fougerolles.In a 4-4-2 formation, Liam Millar was back on the left wing for Ali Ahmed, while Tani Oluwaseyi, a forward for La Liga club Villarreal, replaced Cyle Larin up front.The most eye-catching Bayern defender Alphonso Davies, who missed Canada's three Group B matches, started from the bench, and came on in the 75th minute. His clinical passes and crosses then posed great threats to the opponent.South Africa coach Hugo Broos made just one change from the team who beat South Korea 1-0 in their final Group A game.Having missed the South Korea game through suspension, star midfielder Teboho Mokoena came back as a starter.Both sides focused more on defense and the huge chance for Canada to take the lead came at the end of the first half. In the 44th minute, Bombito's header from a corner was brilliantly cleared by South African defender Aubrey Modiba on the line.Canada forward Tajon Buchanan, also from Villarreal, lashed at goal in the ensuing melee after Bombito's chance, but South African keeper Ronwen Williams made a point-blank stop.The second half also saw a balanced contest, with Canada holding a slight edge. Coming from the bench on 75 minutes, Davies injected fresh energy into the Canadian team.In the latest FIFA World Rankings issued on June 11, Canada sits at 30th while South Africa at 60th.In this World Cup, Canada finished second in Group B behind Switzerland, while South Africa ranked second in Group A behind another co-host Mexico.The two teams have met only once previously in international football - a friendly in 2007 when South Africa won 2-0. Both sides are contesting their first-ever World Cup knockout match, and the winner will face either the Netherlands or Morocco.