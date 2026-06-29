China's Hubei steps up river, lake management to improve water ecology

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows people taking sightseeing ferries at a scenic spot in Changyang Tujia Autonomous County in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. Hubei, dubbed "the province of a thousand of lakes", has done a lot of work in the comprehensive management of its rivers and lakes, in an effort to improve its water ecology and water environment. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 25, 2026 shows a night view of the Jingzhou ancient town in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. Hubei, dubbed "the province of a thousand of lakes", has done a lot of work in the comprehensive management of its rivers and lakes, in an effort to improve its water ecology and water environment. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows vessels sailing on the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Hubei, dubbed "the province of a thousand of lakes", has done a lot of work in the comprehensive management of its rivers and lakes, in an effort to improve its water ecology and water environment. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows people visiting a canyon in Enshi, central China's Hubei Province. Hubei, dubbed "the province of a thousand of lakes", has done a lot of work in the comprehensive management of its rivers and lakes, in an effort to improve its water ecology and water environment. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)