Consumer 3D printers gain popularity in China

Students take a 3D printing class at a school in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 2, 2026. In recent years, consumer 3D printers have transformed from laboratory niche "black technology" to popular consumer products, covering different fields from home DIY and campus education to entrepreneurial innovation and large-scale production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A student operates a 3D printer to prepare for printing during a 3D printing course at a school in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 2, 2026. In recent years, consumer 3D printers have transformed from laboratory niche "black technology" to popular consumer products, covering different fields from home DIY and campus education to entrepreneurial innovation and large-scale production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A student looks at the different materials available for consumer 3D printers at a flagship store in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 3, 2026. In recent years, consumer 3D printers have transformed from laboratory niche "black technology" to popular consumer products, covering different fields from home DIY and campus education to entrepreneurial innovation and large-scale production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows a children's toy repaired with 3D printing at a handicraft enthusiast's home in Beijing, capital of China. In recent years, consumer 3D printers have transformed from laboratory niche "black technology" to popular consumer products, covering different fields from home DIY and campus education to entrepreneurial innovation and large-scale production. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)