Exhibition spotlighting China-US civilian exchanges held in Beijing

A visitor looks at exhibits during an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2026. The exhibition highlighting friendly exchanges between the civilian sectors of China and the United States has opened at the Overseas Chinese History Museum of China in Beijing. The exhibition features a selection of 100 relics, including gold-mining tools, railroad spikes, documents and newspapers, as well as badges marking the war against Japanese aggression, showcasing the contributions made by generations of overseas Chinese throughout U.S. history. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A themed exhibition highlighting friendly exchanges between the civilian sectors of China and the United States has opened at the Overseas Chinese History Museum of China in Beijing.The exhibition features a selection of 100 relics, including gold-mining tools, railroad spikes, documents and newspapers, as well as badges marking the war against Japanese aggression, showcasing the contributions made by generations of overseas Chinese throughout U.S. history.The exhibition aims to pool strength for the sound, stable, and sustainable development of China-U.S. ties, and help pass down the people to people friendship between the two countries, according to organizers.

This photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows a pair of skates signed by Chinese-American figure skater Michelle Kwan during an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition highlighting friendly exchanges between the civilian sectors of China and the United States has opened at the Overseas Chinese History Museum of China in Beijing.

A visitor takes photos during an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2026. The exhibition highlighting friendly exchanges between the civilian sectors of China and the United States has opened at the Overseas Chinese History Museum of China in Beijing.

The cover of a Bruce Lee-themed magazine is on display during an exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2026. The exhibition highlighting friendly exchanges between the civilian sectors of China and the United States has opened at the Overseas Chinese History Museum of China in Beijing.