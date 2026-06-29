Coastal scenic spots in China's Shandong attract tourists

A drone photo shows people enjoy water activities at a bathing beach in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, June 28, 2026. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)
A drone photo shows people enjoy water activities at a bathing beach in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, June 28, 2026. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
Tourists take ferries to visit the Liugong Island in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, June 28, 2026. (Photo by Chen Hongqing/Xinhua)
A drone photo shows people taking a ferry for sightseeing in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, June 28, 2026. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)